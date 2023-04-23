1923 season 2 premiere date: Will we get news this summer?

As we start to get closer to the summer, is there any chance that this is when we could learn news on a 1923 season 2 premiere date? How much hope should we have?

We are well aware at the moment that a great deal of attention is being given to another show in the greater Taylor Sheridan universe in Yellowstone and of course, we understand that fully. How can we not? The longer the rumors about the Kevin Costner series’ future persist, the more the Harrison Ford entity could get overshadowed. Yet, we know that it is very much exceptional in its own right and it is our hope that there is so much stellar stuff to come from this world over the months ahead.

Without further ado, let’s make it clear: We do tend to think that we are going to get some news regarding 1923 season 2 this summer — however, it is not likely to be a premiere date. Instead, the more likely situation is that we learn something more about the start of production, new cast members, or where the show is filming. The cast has yet to even see scripts, so it is hard to imagine that we will see cameras rolling at any point over the next couple of months. Everything with a show of this scale takes time.

So when will we get news on a premiere date?

More than likely, at some point this fall. That is what makes the most sense, and 1923 could kick off either in December or early 2024. One big factor here is just that Ford has a lot going on in between this show, promoting an Indiana Jones movie, and also the second season of Shrinking. We do tend to think that all of these things are factors in how and when we get news all about the future. It would be silly to not think that, at the end of the day.

Just know that season 2 will be epic, enormous in scale, and hopefully present new challenges around the ranch. Also, we want to see Spencer and Alexandra reunited!

When do you think we are actually going to see 1923 season 2?

