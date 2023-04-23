The Blacklist season 10 episode 9: A Reddington, Siya reveal?

Tonight on NBC you are going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 — and it’s going to be big.

How much so? Let’s just say that so many stories that we’ve seen over the past two months are going to converge in just one place: The Post Office. Wujing will turn up there and beyond just that, Reddington could be having some sort of heated discussion with Siya Malik, as well.

So what will the main focus of this discussion be? Well, it could be tied to Wujing, but in one photo for “The Troll Farmer, Part 3” you can see James Spader’s character pointing at her, almost to accentuate some sort of currently-unknown point. Finding out what that is could be one of many things that we’re interested in learning more about when it comes to the story.

Ultimately, one of the things that we’ve come to know about Siya is that she is relentless in her search for answers. She wants to know everything that happened to her mother Meera, who was killed close to the end of season 1. We know that she wants answers, but at the same time what is she really going to find? Is there something about Meera that we don’t quite know?

What has long made this part of the story for the character so strange and ambiguous is that it’s hard to really understand what Siya is going to find through all of her examination. After all, it’s not as though Reddington killed her — though she did die in service to the Task Force. She’s already been warned about the sort of work that this is, so it’s going to be quite strange if she flies off the handle later knowing that Meera got in too deep and died because of it.

What do you think is going to happen moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 tonight?

