Is Stephen Hill leaving Magnum PI after this weekend’s new episode? Let’s put it this way — we understand your concerns!

Just remember for a moment that following the events of episode 9, the character’s life very-much was left hanging in the balance. If you thought that he would not make it, we more than understood!

Yet, we did still have a lot of hope, and for a multitude of reasons. For starters, Magnum PI is meant to be a show fairly positive in its tone. It is hard to imagine that they would kill off a character so beloved right at the end of a major arc like this. Also, there was zero evidence leading into the show that Hill would be departing — he remains as valuable to the overall Ohana as anyone and that cannot be undersold.

Of course, there were still reasons to be afraid even if TC survives — there’s no guarantee that he’s going to be okay immediately on the other side. He could be facing a long recovery, and the injuries could impact multiple facets of his life.

So, what happened?

In the early going, the character received some treatment, and there was a good period of time where things were a little bit touch and go. Yet, in the end TC did survive, though there was a pretty big cost to it — his future remains fairly unclear, as he is currently unsure as to whether or not he’s ever going to be able to walk again. That recovery could be a big part of part 2.

For the time being, let’s just celebrate that the character is still around, shall we? It’s important that we take these victories wherever we can, and Hill will have great material coming up.

As we prepared for tonight’s Magnum PI season 5 episode 10, just how worried were you about TC’s long-term fate?

