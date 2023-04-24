Magnum PI season 5 episode 10: Is Detective Childs really dead?

There are quite a few things worth looking at when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 10, but let’s start with Detective Childs. Is the character really dead?

Well, entering the episode tonight we 100% understood anyone who was still holding out hope. We wanted to be right there with you! Of course, we were still worried because of that explosion at the end of episode 9. On the surface, absolutely the character felt dead and we didn’t want to set ourselves up for some sort of letdown later on down the road.

With that being said, we never saw his dead body. So long as that is the case, there is always that tiny shred of hope! For the time being, that is the sort of thing that we’ll cling to. Detective Childs (played by Michael Rady) was a new addition this season, and it would be a shame to see him gone so soon! Of course, we recognize that with Katsumoto back on the force, there is a chance that we could see a little less of them either way.

Well, we should now get the bad news out of the way here: Childs is dead. There was no walking that back. Even though we never saw a body, this is not the sort of show that is going to be showing you someone’s dead just to prove anything. You can trust these characters.

Unfortunately, this does mean that we end up losing another big character from the world, someone who was around for the first half of the season. We do give Rady credit for holding down the fort at HPD, especially in the time in which Gordon was away.

(Photo: NBC.)

