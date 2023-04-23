Magnum PI season 5 episode 10: Jay Hernandez on pivotal hour

Tonight on NBC you’re going to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 arrive, and it goes without saying that this one is huge. How huge? Well, it’s being billed as the midseason finale for a reason.

If you’ve watched the season and/or seen a lot of the previews that are out there already, then you know some of what to expect: The lives of Magnum, TC, and Rick are all in degrees of danger as Captain Greene’s killers look to actively finish the job. We were left already on a big cliffhanger when it comes to TC, so finding out his fate is just one part of what lies ahead. (We do think he’ll be okay — or, we should say, we think he’ll survive.)

Given that Jay Hernandez is the metaphorical captain of this ship, doesn’t it make sense to turn to him for a tease or two? We believe so! Speaking to CinemaBlend, here is how he previewed the episode:

There’s a lot of action, obviously. [That] kind of goes without saying. We’ll see the resolutions [and] find out what happens to T.C.. They like to go big on these finales, and this is a midseason finale, which is a little different. [laughs] I don’t want to spoil it, but Detective Childs is in a complicated situation. There’s a lot of action. It’s a lot of fun. 509, the prior episode, is a bit dark, so in classic sort of Magnum P.I. fashion, it’s going to end on a lighter note, which is good. People don’t have to get too worried that the tone of the show is going to shift drastically.

So, just in case you were concerned at all, there’s your reason to breathe a little easier … there are going to be some lighter moments as well. Sure, there is danger and we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a cliffhanger, but it won’t all be doom and gloom.

Just be sure to watch live, if you possibly can, the last thing you should want is to be spoiled by anything here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Magnum PI and what the future could hold beyond season 5

What do you think we are going to see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 10?

Do you have any final expectations? Be sure to share below!

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







