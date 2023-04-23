East New York season 1 episode 20 return date: Last before finale

At the conclusion of tonight’s new installment, are you eager to get an East New York season 1 episode 20 return date? We absolutely understand, and for a few different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that we are close to the end of the season, and that is absolutely going to ratchet up some anticipation for the endgame.

Unfortunately, this is where a little bit of the bad news comes into play: There is no new episode of the police drama next week. There are only two episodes left, and the first one is set for May 7 prior to the finale on May 14.

Want to learn a few details about these stories now? Well, unfortunately CBS isn’t sharing all that much about episode 20 as of yet. However, we can give you a few new teases about the big finale, which carries with it the title of “Ruskin Roulette.”

To learn all about it here, all you have to do is check out the full East New York season 1 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Ruskin Roulette” – Haywood’s (Amanda Warren) leadership is called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez (Jimmy Smits) is put to the test. First season finale.

What makes the end of the season more dramatic

Well, that’s rather simple: Not knowing whether or not there could be a season 2 coming down the road. We want to remain hopeful, but we have found over the years that CBS can be a hard network to gauge sometimes. Given that most of their shows tend to perform reasonably well with total viewers, often the big decisions come down more to factors like cost and unfortunately, that can be a rather tough thing to gauge.

For now, our advice is to keep watching live — the best thing you can do is just remind the network in some shape or form that you are still out there, and there remains a good bit of eagerness in seeing these stories play out.

Is there anything that you most want to see as we prepare for East New York season 1 episode 20 on CBS?

