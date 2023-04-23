Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, do you want to get the Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date, or at least an estimation? If you’ve got questions all about this, it’s hard to blame you! The network has not exactly been that forthcoming about the next chapter of the story, even if we know that more is absolutely coming.

So is there anything that we can say right now with a certain measure of confidence? Well, it makes sense that Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the cast will be back on the air in the fall. That’s something that we have seen reports about for a good while now, and we don’t tend to think there is a reason for that to change. Remember, as well, that with a possible writers’ strike impacting a number of fall shows, the network could desperately need one like this that already has ten more episodes filmed in Hawaii.

If we had to wager a guess right now, it is that come September or October, we’re going to see the show back and either way, there is a chance that all teen episodes will air this fall. The benefit to doing this is that in the event we do get a season 6 renewal down the road, it opens the door to the possibility we see it around February 2024.

We’d love to confirm that a Magnum PI season 4 is coming but for now, it’s pretty hard to do that. Are we confident? Sure, but we’ve been blindsided when it comes to decisions related to this show before. Then again, this is almost an apples-to-oranges comparison when you really think about it — we think this show is more valuable to NBC than whatever CBS perceived of it.

When will we learn a return date?

Hopefully, at some point in June or July that will come out. Meanwhile, we could have a chance to get a confirmed timeslot next month when the fall schedule comes out … provided it still does. There is a chance that everything will remain up in the air with that because of the aforementioned potential strike.

Related – Get more news on the current Magnum PI renewal odds

When do you think we are going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 on NBC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — we will have even more great updates coming down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







