The Blacklist season 10 episode 10: Cooper & ‘The Postman’

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 1o episode 10 arrive — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost we should note that “The Postman” is going to be a pretty fascinating hour given everything that we saw tonight on “The Troll Farmer, Part 3.” How many things are going to shift when it comes to the story? That’s certainly one big thing to wonder about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Below, you can check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead here:

04/30/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : After an inmate opens fire at a high-security prison, the Task Force investigates a contraband smuggler known as The Postman. Cooper revisits his past ties to the suspect. TV-14

We’re always going to be happy to learn more about Cooper, even so many years in. Isn’t there always something more that you can learn from a given character? We like to think so and at the end of the day, that is a big part of what makes a show like this fun.

Now, we should note that within a few weeks, there’s a good chance that we will be at a hiatus — luckily, there should also be big stuff before then! We’re especially excited about episode 11, one titled “The Man in the Hat.” Anytime you get an installment without a clearly defined Blacklister, you have to think about what it could mean. Also, the title here seems to be a reference to Reddington — is this going to be as close as we’re going to get to a proper “Raymond Reddington” episode? It’s possible, but we could personally see that being the series finale.

Related – Get some more news right now on filming the final episodes

Is there anything that you most want to see heading into The Blacklist season 10 episode 10?

Have any bold predictions to share? Be sure to sound off right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







