Sanditon season 3 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Charlotte’s message

In just over 24 hours Sanditon season 3 episode 6 is going to be here and no matter how you slice it, it’s a strange thing to imagine. After all, we are so close now to the end of the series! It has had an incredible run, but all good things do come to an end within the world of TV. We just wish that this one stuck around a little bit longer.

So what is going to be one of the central stories at the heart of this episode? That is rather simple: Getting an opportunity to see if Charlotte will be able to profess to Colbourne everything that she feels. We get the sense that she is eager to do so and yet, there are several roadblocks along the way. That includes finding the right place and right time in order to make it happen.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak preview for this upcoming episode that puts Charlotte front and center as she tries to track him down with a message — one that feels fairly easy to predict. Unfortunately, she hasn’t been able to do quite that as of yet, and there are some other situations that could start to command everyone’s attention.

What we are trying to say here is quite simple: This situation surrounding Charlotte is going to get significantly more complicated than anyone would care to admit.

Are we still expecting a happy, satisfying end to this story?

Absolutely! This is the sort of show that is all about that escapism — also, we’ve already had enough tragedy within the world of Sanditon. With that in mind, we really don’t think there is much of a need to add anything else to the list at this point.

