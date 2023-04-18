Sanditon season 3 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Charlotte’s choice

As so many of you know, this weekend is bringing Sanditon season 3 episode 6 to PBS — otherwise known as the series finale. We are anticipating an hour stuffed full of big-time reveals and emotional moments, and of course, Charlotte will be at the center of many of them. After all, how can she not be? We are talking here about someone who has been at the center of the narrative from the start.

Just in case you were even remotely concerned that the finale is going to end without some sort of closure, here is where we are happy to surprise. Based on some new info out there resolution is coming, and we have to think that on a romantic and overall life level, the character walks away from everything happy. (She deserves it — hasn’t she gone through enough already?)

Of course, with us being so close to the finale, just about everyone is going to be a little bit more closed-off when it comes to spoilers. Yet, Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson was kind enough to offer the following to TVLine:

“With the series finale upon us, it’s time for Charlotte to decide her future … We’re all rooting for her to follow her heart!”

Do we think there are a few more Charlotte – Colbourne stories that are needed? Absolutely, and we tend to think they could come during this final episode. Colbourne is really a character who has evolved in some significant ways since the start, and that is certainly something that we hope to see continue in this final hour.

We’ve said it before, but of course we’re still said that there is no season 4; we’re just glad along the way that there is a proper ending and a chance for real closure.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to the Sanditon finale — who does it have to end now?

What are you most excited to see right now when it comes to the Sanditon season 3 finale?

What sort of closure are you hoping to see for Charlotte? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way, and we do not want you missing them.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







