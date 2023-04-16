Sanditon season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Sanditon season 3 episode 6, it goes without saying that you will see something big. We’re talking here about the series finale! This marks the end of an epic, heartfelt, romantic, and at times devastating story.

We’re not sure that a lot of other shows have had the same sort of dramatic run that the PBS one has over the years. Think about its original end, the push to bring it back, the exit of Theo James, and where it ultimately is now. We’re grateful that we had these two seasons after the original cancellation and now, we’re hoping for a satisfying end.

Based on what we know at the moment, there’s a chance that some romantic moments, but also some conflicts. Are Charlotte and Georgiana each going to get what they’ve been long hoping for? Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best!

Before we go any further, let’s go ahead and share the full Sanditon season 3 episode 6 synopsis:

Charlotte desperately wants to tell Colbourne the truth about her feelings, but a shocking revelation stops her in her tracks. Having opened her heart, Georgiana’s worst fears are realized when she discovers she has been abandoned.

Because it’s been known for a good while now that season 3 is going to be the end of the road for this story, we are anticipating that the Charlotte / Colbourne story will have a certain element of closure to it. Could there be some bumps in the road along the way? That feels like a given, mostly because almost all relationships out there have them!

Even with this being the end…

We do still continue to hope that PBS keeps broadcasting these fantastic British period dramas, ones that have a romantic quality and open the door to incredible escapism. There is such a unique place for them within the overall TV landscape!

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into Sanditon season 3 episode 6 at PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — we’ll have some other great updates here very soon.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







