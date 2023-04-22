The Company You Keep season 2: Is it renewed? Current odds

What are the chances right now of The Company You Keep season 2 happening over on ABC? We’re sure there are questions about it. With that in mind, things transition over to simply when more information could be tricking in.

For the time being, here’s at least some of what we can say. Nothing has been decided as of yet, but there is a certain measure of hope here. Why? Well, it is tied to a few specific factors.

1. Star power – It doesn’t take much to say that Milo Ventimiglia is one of the bigger names in TV at this point following his time on This Is Us, and we actually tend to think that this show has still flown under the radar and has a certain upside that it still can reach coming up down the road. We hope, in the next week or two, that more people discover it.

2. Ratings consistency – The numbers are not great, and there’s no sense in sitting here and pretending that they are jaw-dropping by any means. However, they are still steady and we tend to think that this is as important as just about anything else. The same people who were there from the premiere are still there now. That suggests they would continue to watch in a season 2.

3. DVR and streaming upside – Because The Company You Keep airs at a tough Sunday-night timeslot, there are probably a lot of people checking it out after the fact. This could easily be the thing that boosts it towards a season 2, and we definitely think that is something that ABC as a network is hoping for.

When are we going to get more news?

More than likely, that is going to come out by the second week of May. Until that point, the best thing you can do to help this show out is to spread the news via word of mouth and remember, every bit helps!

