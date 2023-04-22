Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: What is Ted missing?

As we get ourselves prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+ coming up, are there reasons for hope for Ted’s future?

Of course, we mean this on a number of different fronts. For Ted the soccer coach, you can argue that he’s about to be in a better place than ever before. He seems to have come up with a reasonably effective scheme through his time in Amsterdam and ironically, this could be what ends up giving him some serious credibility. One of his biggest issues through all of the show to date has been his lack of overall soccer knowledge; it’d be nice to see him have a win in this department.

If Ted can build some more credibility with the team, and also confidence within himself, it could do wonders for his future. Despite all of his positivity, it is easy to see at this point that the character is rather sad. He’s far away from his son and even if he were to go back, what would he be going back to? His ex-wife has moved on and there is no obvious job waiting for him where he’d have a real impact.

In order to really move forward, Ted has to find a way to really embrace the life that he has now — success on the pitch could help with that, but so also could recognizing his own feelings. Take, for example, the hurt he feels towards Nate, or whether or not he needs a real romantic partner. We don’t think it’s an absolute necessity for him, and even that is an important thing to acknowledge.

Given that we are at the halfway point of the season right now, we do tend to think that a lot of the big-time emotional revelations are still to come. Let’s hope that they’re impactful and get us all the more excited in what a potential season 4 could be — should Jason Sudeikis decide to bring it back.

