The Rookie season 5 episode 21: Laura captured, Feds crossover

Tuesday night is going to bring you The Rookie season 5 episode 21 on ABC, and we don’t think it is some huge surprise there is a LOT of big stuff ahead.

So what’s the best jumping-off point for this article? Well, we suppose that we should remind you here that there is another two-part crossover event here with the flagship and The Rookie: Feds. We know that some of these are polarizing, mostly because not everyone watches the spin-off and there is a group of people who would rather just stay focused on the flagship show.

Yet, we will at least say that the premise for this one is fairly exciting from a drama standpoint — after all, Laura from Feds is captured and it’s going to be up to both of these teams to find her and ensure that she’s rescued in one piece.

So why tell this story right now? Well, from a stakes argument it’s easy to see why the producers would want to do this. Of course, we also can’t just sit here and ignore some of the ratings optics on this, as well. At the time of this writing, there is still no The Rookie: Feds season 2 renewal at the network. The producers for both shows would obviously like to see that happen, and this is the sort of thing that could inevitably end up boosting the ratings to a certain extent. Will it be enough? That remains to be seen.

Will we get any crossovers in the finale in early May?

Personally, we’d be surprised. There are so many individual stories that are important on each show that there may not be room for anything else. If The Rookie: Feds does get renewed, there is probably some thinking that there will be times to do a little bit more of this down the line.

