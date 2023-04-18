The Rookie season 5 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared for The Rookie season 5 episode 21 on ABC next week, what all is there for us to say?

Well, first and foremost, we should really begin by noting where this episode, titled “Going Under,” lies within the overall story. This is the penultimate episode of the season and what happens after the fact will carry over into the upcoming finale.

This episode is going to, at the very least, serve as a nice culmination to a few different stories, including everything that is happening with Lucy Chen as an undercover officer. She’s going to get another big task within this hour and to the surprise of no one, it’s going to be a dangerous one.

For more, take a look at the official The Rookie season 5 episode 21 synopsis below:

Logline: Officer Lucy Chen goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, and Detective Harper and Officer John Nolan work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.

Now, Nolan’s story is without a doubt going to be all sorts of intense — just think about what he and Cora are dealing with here! There are a few different things worth watching out for over the course of this hour, with one of the biggest ones being a rather simple question: Why is someone doing this? Is there potential for another serial killer to be on the loose? We’ve seen something like this before within the world of The Rookie, and it is fair to wonder about this all over again.

After all, this is the perfect episode to offer up some sort of big-time cliffhanger, and we certainly think there is going to be a big one at the end of the finale…

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 5 episode 21 on ABC?

How do you think that this will set the stage for the upcoming finale? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

