The Rookie renewed for season 6 at ABC; Feds season 2 unclear

Just in case anyone out there was nervous at all about the future of The Rookie at ABC, we come bearing advice: Don’t be.

Today, the network confirmed that a season 6 is coming for the Nathan Fillion series, which continues to be a solid performer for them. The show has seen its ratings improve after moving to Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it has proven that it can serve as a great lead-off to the rest of the night.

With this renewal, it also means that the series is also going to be making it to a 100th episode, which has to be a rather-nice feather in Fillion’s cap given that he did this with Castle not too long before that. It’s really not that often that you see a major TV star manage to achieve this feat with two shows in succession.

So while this news may be great for a lot of longtime fans of The Rookie, we know that there are still plenty of questions out there about the future of the spin-off Feds. Is it still going to have another batch of episodes down the road? Let’s just say that, at least for the time being, nothing is altogether clear. While we do think that the network greatly loves the idea of there being this shared universe between the two shows, it started off weak in the ratings only to improve slightly when it was bumped up an hour at midseason. Even still, Will Trent has fared just as well as it, and it aired a good hour later.

For now, we would call the future of Feds somewhat of a toss-up, especially since ABC has a number of other shows on the schedule right now to consider. Remember that in addition to some other shows still in need of a renewal, there is another spin-off in development in The Good Lawyer, which aired as a backdoor pilot to The Good Doctor not that long in the past.

