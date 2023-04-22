Bel-Air season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The Founder’s Award

On Thursday you’re going to have a chance to see Bel-Air season 2 episode 10 — otherwise known as the epic finale. So what are you going to be seeing here?

Well, we should start here by noting that the title here is “Don’t Look Back,” and we do think that there are going to be at least a few notable twists and turns throughout. After all, we know that Will is struggling after everything that happened with Doc, and Carlton has some major obstacles to overcome when it comes to his addiction.

To get a few more details about what’s ahead in specific terms, check out the full Bel-Air season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

The Banks family comes together for the announcement of the Founder’s Award; Will embraces moving forward in an unexpected way.

So who is getting the award?

We obviously know that there’s a certain amount of suspense around this, but to us personally, it’s more about what happens after the fact. You have to remember here that most of these characters have gone through a lot to try to put themselves in this position, so you also have to think that there are going to be big ramifications after the fact.

In the end, all of this does end up leading to our next all-important question here: Are we going to get some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of the finale? We tend to think so, mostly by virtue of the sort of show this is and how they are going to want to keep you excited for everything that is coming after the fact.

After all…

There is a season 3 officially coming after the fact! It’s nice to know this at this point, mostly because on some level, it does take a certain degree of the pressure off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bel-Air and what’s coming up here

What do you most want to see moving into Bel-Air season 2 episode 10?

How do you think that the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







