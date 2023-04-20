Bel-Air season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The Doc problem

As we prepare for Bel-Air season 2 episode 10 on Peacock next week, there is obviously a lot of drama that’s going to be coming.

So, where do we start? We suppose that one of the most important things to point out here is just the terrible position that Will and Phil both are in. Doc is working to find a way to manipulate the situation and in some ways, hold both of them (metaphorically) hostage. Will is realizing some of the mistakes that he’s made, but is it too little too late?

One of the most important things we have to remember about Will and some of these characters at this point is just that he’s young. He’s gone through a lot for his young age, but he is still young. There are going to be a lot of mistakes that come along with that.

So is there going to be a fresh start for him next season, separate from this AAU world? We wouldn’t be shocked about that, but there could still be consequences. It’s nice to know in advance that there WILL be a season 3, so that eliminates any fears that certain stories will not be tied up. Of course, with that being said, there could still be a cliffhanger or two. Carlton’s been struggling with addiction, Hilary and Jazz have had all of their relationship issues as of late, and Geoffrey’s certainly had his most interesting story to date.

Basically, we are set up right now for one of the most interesting episodes we’ve had for the full series so far … we just have to wait and see precisely how all of this ends. As far as we can tell for now, everything is wide open when it comes to the directions that the show could take moving forward. Despite all of the drama, we do want to keep crossing our fingers for some hopeful moments ahead.

