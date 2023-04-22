Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Why (still) no news?

We are two-thirds through the month of April and with that in mind, it is easy to be frustrated over Power Book IV: Force season 2. Once upon a time, it felt like there were legitimate hopes that the show could be coming out at the end of May. Maybe a tiny sliver of hope is still there.

However, those hopes have been diminishing for a while, and for a handful of good reasons.

1. If Force was coming out soon, wouldn’t Starz say something during Power Book II: Ghost? – You can 100% make that case, especially since they launched season 1 following the end of the Michael Rainey Jr. series.

2. The upcoming schedule – We’ve learned recently that Outlander is coming back on June 16. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Heels season 2 is going to be coming back in the summer. Just when you think about all of this alone, it’s enough to raise the question as to whether or not there is actually room for another show on the schedule.

3. Not even an approximate tease from the network – Seriously. Nada. Zilch. They are keeping super-quiet. The cast have expressed their hope that something will be announced soon, but they are stuck in this awful spot where they have to be spokespeople for a future that remains so unclear.

The most realistic theory

There is nothing more out there at present for Power Book IV: Force season 3 because it’s not out still for months. It is starting to feel more and more like we could be stuck waiting until late summer or early fall, even if we don’t want that. For a multitude of reasons, whether it be having a devoted following or some complicated business stuff between them and Lionsgate, Starz isn’t in a hurry. They also seem locked-in on only broadcasting a few hours of primetime a week.

We don’t think it’s realistic to say that they are deliberately out to hurt the Joseph Sikora series or anything in that vein — mostly because there is so little incentive for them to do that, given its success through season 1. Tommy Egan is one of the most popular characters in the whole franchise!

So, when will we hear about a premiere date?

We do think that, if nothing else, they will say something by the end of Ghost season 3, even if it’s just a short teaser with a premiere month or something else rather vague. At the very least, it’s worth it to give everyone something to look forward to.

Remember that production on Power Book IV: Force has actually been done now for months; our hope is that a renewal will actually come out soon so that the cast and crew can start moving forward on what’s next. There hasn’t been any talk out there that season 2 is the end, and several other Power shows have gotten a chance to get that green-light a little bit early.

If there is ANY silver lining to all of this waiting at all, it is continuing to hear from Sikora and others that this season will be worth the wait. Tommy has to get justice for Liliana, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

When do you think we are going to be able to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 arrive on Starz after such a long delay?

(Photo: Starz.)

