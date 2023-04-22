Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT, and where is Chris Alonso now?

Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT? At this point, you could still be asking that question and we’d understand — Chris is still a part of the story!

After all, near the end of tonight’s new episode the character was referenced again by Street, and we got another reminder that the two are together still and moving forward in their relationship. It’s such an interesting decision that the writers have made to have this relationship, but also keep it off-screen — they are staying true to what Street the character would do. He doesn’t need to work with Chris, after all, to be with her. They are even moving in together! Go ahead and celebrate that for a moment, since we 100% are.

As for why Esco left the show in the first place, it was for her to do some other things and spread her wings a little bit more. She had nothing bad to say about her time on the series, and we do still think that there is a chance that she returns down the road. Sometimes, scheduling these things out can just prove to be a logistical nightmare.

At the moment, we are already aware of the fact that fans want a season 7 on CBS down the road — getting to see Chris again is another reason to make that happen. Sure, there is no guarantee that we’d see Lina again on the series, but the possibility is fun to think about.

The best ways to bring her back

Well, let’s just say that there are a lot of different ways in which to make this happen. Of course, we could visit Street at work, or we could get some sort of date night. Or, could they be together for some sort of out-of-work function with the whole team? That makes some sense.

Related – Get some more news on SWAT, including our season 7 hopes

Do you still miss Chris as a part of SWAT season 6?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates as we get closer to the finale.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







