Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Renee’s nomination debate

Today’s Digital Daily is here from the Big Brother Canada 11 house — so what did we end up actually learning?

For those curious, we should start off here with at least a little bit of a refresher on what we have seen so far — Renee won Head of Household on Thursday night following Hope’s eviction. With that, she is safe alongside her two allies in Claudia and Shanaya. These three going on a competition run at this point in the game is not what we expected and yet, here we are. Maybe being locked out of that library really did light a fire underneath them?

We learned in yesterday’s Daily that Ty was going to be Renee’s primary target and with that, we were mostly curious to learn who she was going to nominate beside him. Did we actually figure that out? Well, not really, and that’s what makes the Saturday Dailies a little more ridiculous — there isn’t that much really given away in them most of the time. Instead, what we just got here was a lot of debating as to whether or not Daniel or Anika will end up being up there with Ty.

What’s more interesting is the idea of Daniel offering himself up as a nominee, which seems like a somewhat-risky move in the event that Ty wins Veto. If that happens, Kuzie probably goes up. Would she stay over him? Probably not, but she’s a good social player and a strategic threat.

The thing that everyone really has to be worried about at this point is simply beating Ty in the Veto. He is by far the most physical player left in the game, and if this upcoming competition has a note of anything physical to it, this could be viewed as a major concern.

