Magnum PI season 5 season 11 return date hopes: The variables

Would it be fantastic if we were to learn a Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date at NBC following this weekend’s episode? Absolutely, but we can’t sit here and pretend that this situation is anything but super-complicated. There are so many reasons for that, and there is a lot to be both curious and/or frustrated about.

If this was a traditional TV season and we were getting the Jay Hernandez series back in the fall, the future would go something like this. Next month at upfronts, we would learn the timeslot for the remainder of season 5. Then, most likely in June, we’d get the premiere date.

However, it may be fair to call this one of the most unpredictable seasons in years as a potential writer’s strike is coming at a pivotal time within the calendar year. If a strike is initiated next month, for example, it may mean NBC either not revealing a typical fall schedule or doing it and calling it “tentative.” We think so many of us want to see the writers across all TV receive a fair deal and hopefully, that happens in a short amount of time, meaning that there won’t be too many changes moving into the fall.

It’s true that strike or no strike, the future of Magnum PI season 5 won’t be accepted given that all of its season is already wrapped up when it comes to production. The only thing that it could impact is when we learn about when it is actually coming back. If there is a lengthy strike, the show suddenly becomes one of the more coveted properties that NBC has. There are only going to be a few scripted shows that it could have episodes to air this fall — La Brea and Quantum Leap started production early in case of a strike, and then The Blacklist is currently filming its final episodes. Otherwise, things could be rather sparse.

What we’re trying to say here is that odds are, NBC won’t announce too much that is definite this weekend after episode 10 — heck, they may not announce anything at all. We may need to be patient — and also grateful that we are getting more of the show in the first place.

