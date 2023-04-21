Extrapolations season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big season 1 finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect to see an Extrapolations season 2 renewal down the road? Or, is this going to be the end?

Well, the first order of business we should really share here is the fact that this show was billed by the aforementioned streaming service as a limited series — in other words, one with a defined beginning, middle, and end. We should of course note that there is always a chance that it comes back for more episodes down the road despite this status, but how could you count on anything in that vein right now? All things considered, we wouldn’t.

Also, it is worth mentioning that this show, at least so far, has not made all that enormous of a splash. While it may have managed to attract some big names including Kit Harington of Game of Thrones, it hasn’t translated into some runaway hit — meanwhile, critical reception has been less than stellar.

We are not surprised that Apple TV+ swung big on this show, mostly because swinging big on ideas is, at least for now, one of their top priorities. They are trying to play around with a number of ideas in order to see if they stick.

The big takeaway from the show

We do need to have people fighting to combat climate change and with that, we do think that this is the sort of series that is deserving of a much larger focus. Our hope here, of course, is that we do see more and more attention given to the cause and we admire a lot of the intentions behind the show.

Yet, even if season 1 was a bigger hit, it is important to remember that sometimes, it’s just important for series to be closed-ended. Let’s face it: There have been some limited series out there over the years that really did not need to come back.

