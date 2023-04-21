Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Renee’s HoH plan

The latest Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Daily has arrived, and there was one big question to think about: What would Renee do?

In a way, it is somewhat crazy that she and Claudia won back to back Head of Household Competitions, given that neither one was thought of much of a threat early on in the game. It felt like the easy idea here would be to nominate Kuzie and Ty, but there was another argument to make: Nominate Kuzie and Anika, hope that Ty doesn’t try hard in the Veto if he plays, and then throw him up at that point. There’s even a chance that he doesn’t get drawn!

As someone who likes Kuzie and would love to see her win, we do take some joy from the fact that she is probably not going to be going on the block at first — that’s at least based on a chat that she’s had with Kuzie from the new Daily. It seems like Ty IS the target, which makes more sense given that Ty tried to get her out previously. Her safest move would probably be to nominate him and Anika, and then go from there depending on what happens with the Veto.

Of course, personally we do still think there’s an interesting case to be made for not nominating him and hoping that he doesn’t play in Veto — we say this mostly in that almost everyone left would use it to get him out. Of course, Daniel could be a wild-card with that, and you would need everyone to be on the same page.

Could Kuzie be in danger if Ty does win Veto? Absolutely, since she is the clear biggest threat remaining who is not in Renee’s alliance. That such reiterates how important winning this upcoming competition is going to be.

