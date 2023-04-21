Only Murders in the Building season 3: Selena Gomez on filming

There is definitely a lot of great stuff to be excited about in regards to Only Murders in the Building season 3 — so where do we start? How about the fact that Selena Gomez and the whole cast are now officially done for the year!

We wrote yesterday that some cast members had officially finished up and now, you can add the actress behind Mabel More to the list. In a new post on Instagram, Gomez had the following to say about not just wrapping up production, but working with Meryl Streep:

Well we wrapped season 3 of [the show] –I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.

One of the things that we love so much is just how much Selena seems to be loving being on this show and spending time with Martin Short and Steve Martin. Having Meryl there this season is more or less the icing on what is already an absolutely fantastic cake, and we are pretty darn stoked to see what stories are going to await the group as they move forward.

Remember that at the center of season 3 is the death of Ben, the theater performer played by Paul Rudd. He did not seem to be the most agreeable dude, but the reality remains here that we honestly don’t know that much about him! There are a lot of mysteries moving forward that we still have to unlock when it comes to this story, including how Streep (playing another theater performer) fits in to the overall mix.

(Photo: Hulu.)

