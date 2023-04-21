Dead Ringers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following today’s big launch over at Prime Video, can you expect a Dead Ringers season 2 renewal to come to pass? Or, are we at the end of it now?

As you would expect, there are a few different things to talk through here — but let’s start by making one thing clear. This show, starring Rachel Weisz, was billed from the start as a miniseries. You can see the official description for it below:

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: Drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

Ultimately, we’re sure that this was a really fantastic project for Weisz to take on, mostly when it comes to her being able to stretch herself as a performer and show just about everything that she can do.

Is it possible that Prime Video changes their mind?

Well, we have seen some limited series end up getting another season, even when it doesn’t look on the surface that this would ever happen. We tend to call this the Big Little Lies effect.

There is a chance here that, even if the show doesn’t come back with this cast, it could return with a separate group of people. There’s always something more that could be done but in the end, we tend to think that a lot of that will be based hugely on what the show’s viewership is. Unfortunately, that’s not something that is available to the public, so the only way we could learn a little more is in the event the streamer wants to come out and announce something themselves.

