Big Brother Canada 11: Who won HoH, final 7?

Tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode concluded with another Head of Household Competition — so who has the power?

The competition tonight was a classic one of Before and After — something that is all about memory, and something that creates a level playing field. It’s clear right now that Claudia, Renee, and Shanaya need the power the most, as the three of them are currently pretty vulnerable with the other four players gunning after them. Meanwhile, Claudia was not even eligible to compete!

So who actually ended up taking the power at the end of the day? Shanaya and Renee actually were in a really good position with it as we got into the first commercial break.

What happened from there? Well, Shanaya eventually got something wrong, and that meant that Renee, designated the worst competitor for most of the season, was actually in the lead. Oh, and she kept it — Renee is the new Head of Household.

So what will she do with the power?

The path forward feels pretty straightforward that she can go after Ty and Kuzie. Remember that Kuzie was ready to take out her close ally in Claudia. Meanwhile, Ty nominated her and had every intention of getting her out of the game before Shanaya won the Veto. Daniel or Anika could be a backup plan.

If you’re a Kuzie fan, we wouldn’t be too worried here so long as Ty stays on the block. He’s such a competitor that at this point, he’s almost sure to go out the moment that he is sitting there come eviction night.

Oh, and we also learned tonight that there is a double eviction ahead. At least there’s not a triple this season, right? We don’t think that those add that much in the way of good drama to the game.

