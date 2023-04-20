Big Brother Canada 11: Hope Agbolosoo evicted — and dances!

Was Hope Agbolosoo evicted tonight from Big Brother Canada 11? It is what we expected ahead of time.

There is no denying that he had a pretty fantastic run from the game over the course of the season. He was a big personality, got involved in the letter “scandal” that led to Zach quitting, and survived the block in the past in a number of ways.

Unfortunately, his undoing entering tonight seemed to be sitting on the block alongside someone in Kuzie who had an extremely strong social and strategic game. On a personal level, we were glad to see that Kuzie was probably staying in the house. However, on a game level it feels like a mistake for some of the remaining players — we’ve spoken to so many people in interviews who believe that she is running the game. With that, she probably wins if she makes it to final two, and she’s shown herself capable of performing under pressure.

Hey, if these houseguests want to take this risk, more power to them — it creates more drama down the road!

So what happened tonight?

Well, we’ll say that Hope did his best and put up as good a fight as he could in order to stick around. Unfortunately, just just didn’t have the votes. He was thought of as a physical threat and beyond just that, Kuzie has established herself as someone so clearly after Claudia — that’s valuable! She can do a lot of the dirty work that other players don’t want to do.

The vote was not unanimous, as Ty did vote to keep him in the game — but that doesn’t matter all that much at the moment. We will say that this was a REALLY emotional eviction, especially when it came to seeing just how torn-up Hope was by Kuzie’s speech. Also, he did his whole coordinated dance at the end.

