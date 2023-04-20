Sanditon season 3 episode 6 (finale): What will Charlotte do?

Are you ready for Sanditon season 3 episode 6 to arrive on PBS this weekend? We’re not sure that we are, and there are a number of reasons for that.

Take, for starters, the fact that this is the emotional series finale! Whatever happens over the course of this hour is going to leave an imprint on every character’s life — and such was the intention from the jump. We think the creative team wants you to feel like the stories for Charlotte and Georgiana are tied together in some satisfying ways, though you can also still imagine some of what the future could be across the board.

Want to get a little more info about what is being planned? Well, let’s just say to check out the official, extended season 3 episode 6 synopsis:

Charlotte desperately wants to tell Colbourne the truth about her feelings, but a shocking revelation stops her in her tracks. Having opened her heart, Georgiana’s worst fears are realized when she discovers she has been abandoned.

If you head over to the link here, you can also see the extended promo for the finale, one that raises big questions in regards to what Charlotte will do. She is going to have an opportunity to speak to Colbourne … but what will she say? How will she say it?

Just how dramatic are things going to become?

Well, in a word, “very.” We would advise you to anticipate a lot of major twists before things wrap up and while we think there will be some sort of happy ending, who knows exactly what it will look like?

We know it’s been a long journey to get to this finale, just like it was a long journey to even get the show back on the air. Let’s just hope it lives up to the expectations.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sanditon season 3 episode 6?

How do you think we are going to see the story continue? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

