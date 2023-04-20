Virgin River season 5: Star hints at premiere date and more!

If you are like us, then you are feverishly eager to get some more news regarding Virgin River season 5 at Netflix. How long are we being forced to wait?

If you remember, last year a season 4 premiere date was unveiled in May, and for now, we’re anticipating something similar — after all, all signs point once more towards a July start date for the hit drama!

The latest evidence of this comes from Jack himself in Martin Henderson. In a new video (watch on Twitter), the actor once again notes that the show is likely coming in July — obviously, Netflix can still do whatever they want in regards to their premiere date, but there is no reason for them to buck the trend now. He also mentions that he has seen some of the new season and it is “pretty exciting” with a lot of stuff happening.

Excited already? We are just on the basis of what happened at the end of season 4. On paper, Mel and Jack have a lot to be excited about! Not only are they engaged, but there is a baby on the way — and don’t forget that Jack is seemingly free of everything around Charmaine. However, the thing with Virgin River is that more drama can find you at just about any point and we would say to be prepared for another surprise twist at some point. This is another great way to keep the story engaging, and why wouldn’t the writers want to do that?

While there is no confirmation of a season 6 at present, all signs point towards that happening — this feels like one of those shows that could go on however long the writers ultimately want it to. It remains one of Netflix’s most successful series, especially proportional to the cost.

