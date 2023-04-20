Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are you going to see the show come back alongside both SVU and Organized Crime?

If you are eager to see new episodes for all three shows across the board here, we don’t think that anyone would blame you! There are a lot of great potential stories to be told, especially as we are closing in on the end of the season.

Unfortunately, we still are not there as of yet. There are no new episodes tonight, as this is the final week of a planned hiatus. Luckily, we do at least know that all three series are back next week and there is some great stuff to look forward to there.

Want some other details? Then check out synopses for all three of these shows now below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 19, “Private Lives” – 04/27/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw investigate the murder of a family physician whose outspoken politician wife suspects she was the intended target. Price and Maroun’s case hangs in the balance when the defense calls one of the doctor’s young patients to testify as a witness.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 19, “Bend the Law” – 04/27/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi must tread carefully when Maxwell’s husband becomes a person of interest in an SVU investigation. Benson sends Velasco to take an old friend into custody.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 19, “A Diplomatic Solution” – 04/27/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The team scrambles to find the group responsible for an assassination attempt on a UN diplomat. Whelan and Reyes find a key clue in the depths of the city’s tunnel system. Stabler struggles to balance the investigation with his mother’s increasing need for support.

For those who are not aware…

The finales for these three shows are coming in May, and it goes without saying that we are expecting some huge fireworks at that particular point in time. After all, how can we not? It’s hard to imagine that this show will do anything other than fire on all cylinders by the time we reach the end of the road here…

Related – Did you know that the entire franchise has already been renewed?

What do you want to see from Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime when they return?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







