Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Will Hope or Kuzie be evicted?

As we get ourselves prepared for tonight’s eviction within the Big Brother Canada 11 house, what’s going to realistically happen?

Well, here is where things stand at this point — Hope and Kuzie are currently on the block, and of course, it’d be great to know for sure who is going to leave. Unfortunately, the Digital Dailies the last two days have been almost useless when it comes to gametalk. A good portion of today’s was watching the houseguests cook, and another part was about dancing. Seriously. That’s all we got here.

Why is the show doing this? Well, it’s possible that they are withholding stuff, but there also may not be all that much game-talk. Our feeling right now is that Hope is going, based on a few pieces of evidence. He’s talked to Ty a little bit about who to work with, and some of the dancing we saw on the Daily today could be a practice for what happens after he gets sent out the door. It makes sense for some people to get rid of him, mostly because Kuzie has done a good job of positioning herself as a potential asset for a lot of people down the road.

At this point, several of them should be thinking long-term. Take Ty — he probably knows that going far in the game with Claudia, Renee, Shanaya, and potentially Daniel is rough since he could be #5 in that group. If he does work with Kuzie on some level, he at least increases his odds of staying if he does not win a competition. (Of course, Ty’s won so much he could go whenever there is a chance.) We also think that Renee, of all people, needs to think outside of Claudia and Shanaya; since she is pretty awful in comps, she needs some individual moves on her resume. We’re not saying this could happen, but it’s at least worth conversation at this point.

We do think after today, things could get more active in this house … or, at the very least we hope so.

Related – See our new Big Brother Canada 11 interview with Santina

Who do you want to see leave Big Brother Canada 11 tonight on Global?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates from the game.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







