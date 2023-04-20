Snowfall series finale: Show EP talks spin-off progress

Following the Snowfall series finale on FX last night, there is still something more to look towards with this franchise. As for whether or not that happens, that remains to be seen.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say — there is a new show that is currently in development, one that will feature Gail Bean starring as Wanda. Her story was intentionally left open-ended following the finale so clearly, there are more things that can be said for her.

Of course, the producers are keeping some things close to the vest right now, but one thing does feel clear: The news wasn’t supposed to be announced when it was. Speaking to TVLine, here is what Snowfall co-creator Dave Andron had to say about the project:

The news of it leaked, unfortunately. That was not the way in which we’d intended for that to go out into the world. It is very much still in development. I made the decision not to be the person writing it. Being at the center of this one for these six seasons, I felt like I told the story. I didn’t need to be the person at the center of the next chapter if there is going to be a next chapter. It did feel like there’s a reason to continue the story of South Central and what happened once the cocaine dried up in the early 1990s and how hip-hop exploded.

We found the right writer to tell the story in Malcolm Spellman … I think he’s got a great story and he’s working on it. If everything lines up again, I’ll help him in whatever capacity I can be helpful. But I’m going to hand the reins off to Malcolm.

When could this project premiere?

If we’re very lucky, we could see it next year … but even that is not guaranteed. The most important thing to note here is that good television takes time, and we don’t tend to think that this will be any different here at all. It’s almost better off that way.

Related – Get some more thoughts on the original end to the show

What do you want to see down the road with a Snowfall spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







