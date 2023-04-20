A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11: Is Gary dying?

We knew that there was going to be something sad that happened before we got to the A Million Little Things series finale. The question was just what it was going to be at the end of the day — and also just how much the show wanted to shatter our heart.

Well, right before Gary gave the toast at Katherine and Greta’s wedding, it felt like we’d found it — even if we really didn’t want to have found it. Something is wrong with Gary — he was coughing up blood, which meant that Eddie wanted to get him immediately to the hospital. Yet, Gary didn’t want to go. Instead, he decided to go out and still deliver the speech.

Gary’s not dead yet and hopefully, he is going to be okay when the dust finally settles on this show. He and Maggie have gone through so much already, and the two now have this wonderful family. There is so much more that they have to give to this world but at the same time, life doesn’t always work the way in which you want. That is one of the sad realities that comes along with the world sometimes.

At the end of the episode, Gary admitted to Maggie what happened, and that the two of them did need to go to the hospital. He wanted to have the great moment at the wedding, but he does still recognize the fragility of his own life. It is on his mind, but it does at least seem like he is going to keep fighting. That will be a big part of what gives us hope through the remaining couple of episodes — that hope that is still out there that he could make it through.

