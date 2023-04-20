Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, season 1 episode 18?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but there is a lot of great stuff coming in the weeks ahead. Is that going to happen tonight?

Well, here is where we come bearing some of the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. Because of this, we’re going to be waiting at least one more week to dive back into the action. The silver lining? When the show is back, it is going to run straight through to the finale in mid-May.

Just based on the first 17 episodes of the show alone, you probably assumed that there was a lot of exciting stuff ahead. We can confirm that further now, as “Gloom and Boom” will be an installment stuffed full of big moments and surprises all across the board. Oh, and there is also going to be a bit of danger.

Below, you can check out the full So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 18 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

“Gloom and Boom” – When a stranger with a bomb appears at the law firm demanding Margaret reverse her efforts to free her client on death row or the bomb will detonate, Margaret and Todd must rely on their legal and detective skills to untangle the crime, uncover the intentions of the bomber and save everyone at the firm, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 27 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As a bonus…

Do you want to learn more about the May 18 finale? Well, the network just released a few more pieces of info all about that, as well…

“Are You There Todd? It’s Me, Margaret” – When Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) is too sick to work on the final day of an important negotiation, Todd (Skylar Astin) must step in and impersonate a lawyer while Margaret uses her investigative skills. Also, Margaret and Gus (Jeffrey Nordling) finally share their first kiss. First season finale.

