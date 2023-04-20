True Lies season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Tom Arnold guest stars

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about True Lies season 1 episode 9 over on CBS? Well, there is a LOT ahead next week.

Let’s start things off here by noting that this episode is titled “Bitter Sweethearts,” an episode that shows what a long-term relationship with Omega can also do to a long-term romantic bond. The premise is almost reminiscent of an episode of Chuck in the past, where Chuck and Sarah spent a lot of time with a long-time spy couple. Sure, there are some good things you can learn through this process … but also some troubling ones. This is where we remind you that you can’t always judge yourself based on

Below, you can check out the full True Lies season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

“Bitter Sweethearts” – The Omega Sector team partners with Arnie and Sharon, two retired Omega operatives, to locate a mystery assassin who murdered members of their former team. During the mission, Arnie and Sharon give Harry and Helen a frightening glimpse at what a career at Omega can do to a romantic relationship, on the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, April 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*. Tom Arnold guest stars as Arnie and Kate Vernon guest stars as Sharon – both former Omega Sector operatives.

By the end of this episode, we tend to imagine that we’re going to be seeing a few other twists and turns — how can there not be with a premise like this? Obviously, the strength of the episode is boosted by getting some familiar guest stars. Also, at this point the show needs whatever it can to generate more attention around itself; it remains one of the shows that is very-much on the bubble at this given moment in time.

(Photo: CBS.)

