Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The future for Colin

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+ moving forward, there is a lot of stuff to be excited about.

Take, for example, Colin’s story. This is something that we’ve seen play out over time, as we’ve learned about his dating life — but also his fears of coming out publicly to the rest of the team. He does at least now have someone to lean on in Trent Crimm, who knows about him and can also relate. He’s a friend and a positive influence, and we’re excited to see how things unfold from here.

So what sort of stories are you going to see moving forward? Let’s just say that there is a lot more growth ahead for Colin — his life isn’t going to be in one place.

Speaking in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what actor Billy Harris had to say about his future:

What Colin has said is that he doesn’t want to be a spokesperson, and he just wants to live his life. I think that what you’ll see is more of Colin feeling comfortable, but he still hasn’t addressed the people that he spends probably the most amount of time with, which is the team. Going forward, not giving any spoilers away, but I can say that for Colin’s storyline, it doesn’t end there, which is brilliant.

Ultimately, we do hope he gets to a place where he’s comfortable enough to tell the team. We know that there is a history of homophobia in sport that causes some understandable fear, but we do tend to think that AFC Richmond is as loving and supportive of a team environment as you’re going to see. We will just have to wait and see how things unfold here over time.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

