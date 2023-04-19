Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: Are Ted & Rebecca endgame?

As we get prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, should we be thinking even more about Ted and Rebecca? Is this really that crazy an idea to think about now?

We recognize fully that there are some serious reasons for skepticism on this subject, given that she is still his boss and neither party has expressed a romantic interest in the other. However, there is some clear chemistry here, and you can argue that the events of “Sunflowers” set the stage for something more.

With Rebecca, for example, it feels a little more clear now that she knows what she wants — to be specific, someone she knows will care for her greatly. We know that this is something that Ted will do! He also spent most of his day in Amsterdam texting her and sending her various gifs — he is thinking of her at all times. The show has clearly teased people in the past to make them think that something could be happening. Take, for example, what we saw with Bantr. Ted being with Rebecca would be a reason for him to stay in the UK, but what would it mean for the team?

For now, we’ll at least say that there are some serious reasons to think that the show may be going in a “TedBecca” direction … though there are also reasons to wonder if that is really it for Rebecca and her “Boat Man.” Is it possible that they did sleep together and she is pregnant? That is one theory that we have heard coursing around on the internet since the episode first aired. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not that actually pans out.

What do you think could be coming for Ted and Rebecca as we move into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

