Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We know that we’re getting close to the end of the season, but that doesn’t mean we’re at the finale yet!

Unfortunately, we’re actually not going to be getting a new episode of the spoofy comedy tonight at all. This is the final week off of the season and with that in mind, take a deep breath and prepare for some fun, crazy stuff coming up. We’re going to have more story ahead about Athena’s murder, the arrival of some familiar faces, and of course some romantic drama across the board.

If you want to set the stage for all of this further, go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 2 episode 20 synopsis:

Season 2 episode 20, “Woodstone’s Hottest Couple” – When teen ghost Stephanie (Odessa A’zion), who lives in the attic, awakens to find that her crush Trevor is now dating Hetty, she decides to sabotage all the relationships at Woodstone, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 21, “Whodunnit” – Sam, Jay and the ghosts go into detective mode when Sam’s podcast editor gives her one last episode to wrap up Alberta’s murder. Also, Trevor, Flower and Pete discover an email from a Nigerian prince asking for help, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 4 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While we may be getting a little bit closer to the end…

The silver lining here does still remain the simple fact that there is more great stuff coming for season 3! Ghosts has shown itself to be a surprise hit many times over, and it manages to tell stories that are, ironically, so full of life despite its supernatural cast. We can’t wait to see what else the writers have in store.

What do you most want to see across Ghosts season 2 episode 20 and beyond?

