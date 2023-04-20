Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that we are inching closer at this point to the end of season 6 … but are we actually there just yet? Well, there’s a lot to get into within this piece, not that this should come as all that much of a surprise.

So where do we begin within this article? It only feels right to go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: We’re on another break here. However, it’s also the final break of the season! From here on out you will have new episodes featuring Iain Armitage and the rest of the cast. The finale is set for May 18, and it is actually going to be a two-episode event. With the possibility of season 7 being the final one, at this point we tend to think that every single story is important. We’ll just have to see what other sort of twists and turns the writers decide to throw at us.

Want to get a few more details on the next two episodes in the interim? Well, we can help further with that! Just go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Season 6 episode 18, “Little Green Men and a Fella’s Marriage Proposal” – Sheldon wants to search for life on other planets and Mandy answers Georgie’s marriage proposal. Also, Missy is caught between two friends, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 27 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 6 episode 19, “A New Weather Girl and a Stay-at-Home Coddler” – Mandy gets an exciting job opportunity and Sheldon worries that he’s falling behind. Also, Georgie takes his daughter to work, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 4 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

