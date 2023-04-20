Snowfall series finale: How did it set up Wanda spin-off?

As we prepared for tonight’s big Snowfall series finale, we knew ahead of time there were reports about a Wanda spin-off. With that, it was clear that Gail Bean’s character was not going to be killed off over the course of the 90 minutes.

Now that we’ve said that, how much did the show do to set up her story moving forward? Well, let’s just say that they made it so that a lot was left up in the air.

Close to the end of the series finale, we learned that the character was heading back to Ghana, where she was actually happen and free of a lot of the temptations and traumas of the past. Based on what we heard from Leon in the final scenes, the two have gone through a lot of ups and downs over time, so we would said that their relationship is a little bit ambiguous.

Based on the early details we’ve heard about the spin-off it feels like at least some of it would be set in Los Angeles, so Wanda would have to find her way back there in the long-term. This could at least open the door for Leon to turn up here and there.

As for some other characters, it feels unlikely we’d see a lot of them. After all, Louie is out on her own, Franklin and Cissy’s stories are effectively over, and Gustavo seems to be off doing his own thing.

In some shape or form…

We just like that there’s a chance to continue this universe in some shape or form. With that being said, though, we should note that the Wanda spin-off is only in development at present. There is no guarantee that it will eventually get a full series order.

