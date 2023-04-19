The Goldbergs season 10 episode 21: Last before series finale

Next week on ABC you are going to see The Goldbergs season 10 episode 21 arrive, and this one is more important than most.

How much so? Well, let’s just put this in fairly simple terms — whatever happens here is going to directly set up the final episode of the series. It is crazy to think that there are going to be just two episodes left but within those, we’ll start to learn more about what the endgame is going to be for Adam and a lot of other characters.

In the end, The Goldbergs is a comedy. We know that there have been some sad moments on the show especially the past couple of years, but we tend to think we’ll be leaving in a relatively happy way.

To get some other updates, be sure to check out the full The Goldbergs season 10 episode 21 synopsis below:

Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when Barry hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it.

As for the series finale titled “Bev to the Future,” it looks like the show is going to go out on a somewhat-experimental note — and also try to tie a little bit of further nostalgia in here at the same time. Here is what ABC had to say about that:

When Adam takes Beverly to her high school reunion, a la “Back to the Future,” he tries to end a reality where she winds up with the wrong man. Meanwhile, Barry and Joanne make a surprising decision to prove the seriousness of their relationship.

