Will Trent renewed for season 2 over at ABC!

Entering tonight’s new episode of Will Trent on ABC, let’s just say you can put your mind at ease about the future. Today, the network confirmed that the mystery drama will be back for a season 2!

We would consider the show, which stars Ramón Rodriguez as the title character, to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2023-24 season. Not only does it feel like a delightful throwback to some of the whodunnit shows of the early 2000’s, but it has matched and often improved on its lead-in The Rookie: Feds. It likely benefits to some degree from having fans of the established source material, but it also has managed to get plenty of people unfamiliar with the character at all to watch.

In a statement (per TVLine), here is some of what Rodriguez himself had to say on the subject:

“We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent … When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty [a Chihuahua played by Bluebell], on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with Season 2.”

When will season 2 premiere?

Hopefully, we’ll at least get some more information on that next month, which is when ABC and many other networks are going to be holding their upfront presentations in New York City. Our hope is that it could be a part of the fall season after serving as a midseason entry this time around, but we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

(Photo: ABC.)

