Why did Beckett Rex leave American Idol 21 before top 26?

We finally have an answer to one of the big American Idol 21 mysteries, and it is tied to a young singer named Beckett Rex.

So who is he? Some eagle-eyed fans over the past couple of weeks noticed a redheaded singer alongside many of the other top contenders, though he was never featured prominently on the show. This is Beckett, the son of actor Malcolm McDowell. He confirmed in a post on his Instagram Stories that he did make it to the top 26, but chose to drop out. He was replaced by Paige Anne, who performed last night in Hawaii.

Here’s some more of what Beckett had to say:

“…I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice … I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness.”

He went on to encourage people to vote for some of his friends who were still a part of the competition.

While we don’t want to get too much into the reasoning behind Rex’s exit from the competition, we will say that in general, these sort of abrupt departures have become a little more normal for the show over the years. It is a remainder that doing American Idol is not for everyone, and we have seen some singers in the past find success through only being a part of a few episodes. Everyone’s path to having a career in music is a little bit different.

In the end it, it’s almost impossible to say how Beckett would have fared in the top 26 — we have to see some sort of footage before we can give any sort of judgment here!

Do you wish that Beckett Rex had stuck around and competed on American Idol 21?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

