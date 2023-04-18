American Idol 21: Nutsa closes top 26 with ‘Paris (Ooh La La)’

Tonight’s American Idol 21 episode brought us another two hours of performances in Hawaii, and we closed off with Nutsa. The Georgian singer had an opportunity to close out the top 26 round with something huge, and she chose the song “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

Is this going to be enough to go through to the next round? She may be the biggest wildcard of the entire season just via how polarizing she is. There are people out there who love the entertainment she brings to the stage. However, there are others who think that she is way over-the-top and find her overall vibe to be off-putting. She’s one of those people who knows she’s a talent and doesn’t try to shy away from it.

Just on the basis of her vocal alone, we certainly think that Nutsa is more than qualified to make it to the next round. It just comes down to the voting, and that is where she could be in some trouble. American Idol voters don’t typically root for anyone who they think may be overly confident or tries to go outside their traditional comfort zone. The biggest thing that Nutsa has going against her is what happened during Duet Round.

Despite some of that, here is the biggest case we would make for her being a part of the show moving forward — you are not going to forget about her. With a lot of singers within this current era of the show, there is a real quality where they go in one ear and out the other. So many of them do end up getting lost in a sea of sameness, and that is 100% not going to be the case here. Isn’t that worth something?

