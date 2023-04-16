American Idol 21 spoilers: Paige Anne returns for top 26

As we prepare for the American Idol 21 performance shows over the next two days, one mystery of the top 26 is solved!

If you recall, there was something rather mysterious that transpired on the ABC show last week. While the top 26 performers were technically revealed, there were only 25 actually showed off. That led to many believing that someone dropped out of the competition or a new, last-minute twist was going to come into play.

Well, let’s just say that we do have an answer as to all of this right now, and it serves as a source of good news for one Paige Anne.

As confirmed by the official American Idol website, the teenage singer is now back in the competition, and in the top 26, after being previously eliminated. This is a clear sign that someone did drop out of the competition, someone who the producers went out of their way to not show over the past several weeks. This is a good opportunity for Paige to try to win over voters and advance further into the show.

Why do so many people drop out of the show these days?

Sometimes, there are emergencies or conflicts that require their attention somewhere else. Meanwhile, there are other instances where they simply realize that doing the show is not for them. It is a stressful experience, and it can be hard to maintain your identity as an artist amidst everything else that is going on.

Of course, there are also other people these days who drop out of the show after they’ve gained somewhat of an audience, mostly so that they can do their own thing elsewhere. We know that sticking around long-term and even winning comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. We’ll just have to see how far Paige and some other performers who are still in the competition last.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

