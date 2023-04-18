FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 19: Case of Remy’s brother…

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 19 — want to know more about it?

First and foremost, we should start by noting that this could be one of the bigger stories out there at present for Remy Scott. We know that the case of his brother’s murder has been a big part of his life from the moment it happened. It is always there no matter what he is doing at any given moment. So while “Bad Seed” is going to have a huge case of its own, there is also this other element lurking in the shadows. That is something that we will see take center stage for Dylan McDermott’s character for at least a part of this upcoming episode, and we will see where things go after the fact.

Want to learn more? Then be sure to also go ahead and check out the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Bad Seed” – When a news anchor is shot dead in the station’s parking lot, the Fugitive Task Force must dive into a story she was working on in order to track down her killer. Also, Remy debates revisiting the case around his brother’s murder, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Where are things going beyond this?

Well, the bad news is that there is already a hiatus confirmed for May 2. However, beyond that there will be chances to see new installments the rest of the way, with the finale currently set for May 23.

Given that the entirety of the FBI franchise has already been renewed for another season, you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, reserve all of your worries for the story itself…

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

