FBI season 5 episode 20 spoilers: Maggie’s sister returns

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see FBI season 5 episode 20 arrive — so what can we say about it?

First and foremost, we should note here that the title for the next installment is “Sisterhood,” and that in itself should give you a decent indicator of what this story is going to be about: Family. Or, to a certain extent, the relationship between sisters. Maggie Bell is going to have a lot to contend with with her sister coming back to town — and, of course, she ends up having a role to play in the case. Nothing ever ends up being that easy, does it?

For a few more details all about the future, be sure to check out the full season 5 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Sisterhood” – A drug dealer is shot in a federal park and the team sets out to look for his killer; Maggie’s sister returns to New York and complicates the case, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What does the long-term future look like here?

We should note that after “Sisterhood” airs, we are going to be seeing a small hiatus for the entire franchise — that of course stinks, but we can’t be too bad because we’ve had a nice run of episodes over the course of this month. There is no installment on May 2, but after that there will be new ones on May 9, May 16, and then finally the finale on May 23. The series has already been renewed for a season 6, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Instead, just worry more about what could befall some of these characters, given that we’ve seen on many occasions before stories that tend to go in some really unexpected directions.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

