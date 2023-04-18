The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 spoilers: First finale details!

For those who are not altogether clear, The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 is coming on May 1, and it is the epic finale.

So what is going to happen over the course of the hour? Well, the title here is “Love’s Labor,” and we have a feeling that this one is going to be very emotional. That is especially the case when you think about how Shaun and Lea are going to get set to become parents! We’ve been waiting for this moment for quite some time and now, it’s finally here.

Want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22 synopsis below:

Shaun and Lea are heading to the delivery room and everyone from the hospital is also there, except for one very important person. Meanwhile, a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy.

By the end of this episode, we are anticipating that there is going to be some sort of emotional / epic / jaw-dropping cliffhanger, mostly because that’s what we’ve seen for so many years. Obviously, we hope that it doesn’t involve either Shaun or Lea given that these two have gone through it in so many ways already. Why continue to kick us into some emotional pit with the two of them front and center?

Meanwhile, we tend to think that there is going to be some big stuff coming down the road when it comes to Dr. Glassman, who we have to assume is the “one very important person” who is missing. Where is he? Hopefully he is okay, but his MIA status is tied to just anger and resentment that Shaun may be costing him his job at the hospital. We know already that Freddie Highmore’s character has gone to Dr. Lim and expressed concern over his cognitive abilities at this point in life.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 22?

How do you think that the finale is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

