Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Veto Ceremony and regrets

There is another Big Brother Canada 11 eviction coming in just a couple of days, and it seems like some regrets are looming large.

After all, think for a moment here about what we saw in the latest Digital Daily!

In the event you missed it yesterday, Claudia is the new Head of Household after Santina was evicted as a part of the Fatal Feast twist. Kuzie’s second Head of Household reign ended up being effectively immunity and almost nothing else.

We’d noted for a while that one of the bigger mistakes that Kuzie / The Crown made over the course of the series was opting to target Santina on some level, mostly because she was more amenable to working with them; meanwhile, the trio of Claudia, Renee, and Shanaya are just that. They are a trio, and three opponents are always worse than a potential one.

Apparently, at some point during the Fatal Feast Hope had an opportunity to save Santina and didn’t; now, he regrets that immensely. He and Ty were the initial nominations and after Ty won the Veto, Kuzie has been put up as a replacement. She anticipates that she will be evicted on Thursday, but we haven’t seen enough directly evidence yet that this is 100% the case. It’s probably the smarter move just because she’s a much better strategic and social player from what we’ve seen … but that also means that she may be able to talk herself out of this still.

So why couldn’t Santina and The Crown fully get on the same page? A part of the problem is Kuzie, Hope, and others viewing her as too much of a problem; however, some of the blame also lies on Santina herself. Her social game was always pretty poor and she never did herself any favors.

Related – Go ahead and check out our latest Big Brother Canada exit interview right now

What are you most excited to see moving forward now in Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







